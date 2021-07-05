Indian IT giant Tech Mahindra is working with blockchain startup StaTwig on a blockchain-based product for tracing global vaccine supply chains.
- The IT firm said Monday that the VaccineLedger blockchain is designed to improve transparency and prevent failures in vaccine supply, including the distribution of expired vaccines, stock depletion and counterfeiting.
- Tech Mahindra, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group, has joined with StaTwig, a startup based in Hyderabad and Singapore, which created the system to trace vaccines from manufacturers to consumers.
- In the statement, the companies did not say when the product was likely to become available.
- The two will work to create a global network of vaccine researchers, governments, pharmaceutical companies, distributors and health-care workers, according to the announcement.
- This is not the first time Tech Mahindra has shown interest in blockchain solutions. Last year, it began working with local edutech firm Idealabs to develop blockchain talent in India, and later announced it will offer blockchain solutions to global customers using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
