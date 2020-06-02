Tech Mahindra, the IT subsidiary of Mahindra Group, is to work with local edutech firm Idealabs to develop blockchain talent within India.

The two firms will begin offering curated professional certification courses on blockchain, including live online classes and sessions with experts from the industry in the effort to boost the skills of both tech professionals and students.

The firms, which inked an agreement for the initiative on Monday, will also assist eligible candidates seeking employment opportunities, as reported by Telegana Today. The firms aim to provide hands-on experience and real-world implementation of distributed ledger technology, as well as to raise awareness around its use cases.

“We believe an ‘industry-academia’ collaboration model will be a key enabler in pursuit of setting a global benchmark in developing cutting-edge blockchain technology solutions and platforms across industries,” Rajesh Dhuddu, blockchain and cybersecurity practice leader at Tech Mahindra, said in the report.

Courses will range from beginner through expert, offering extras such as industry interactions, expert sessions, innovation programs and insight into industry challenges.

Tech Mahindra has already set up a blockchain accelerator called T-Block in partnership with the state government of Telangana. In 2018, the IT firm also inked a deal with Swedish startup ChromaWay to bring blockchain solutions to the Indian market.