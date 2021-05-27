Crypto trading engineering firm Talos raised $40 million in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments and others also taking part.
- The New York-based firm, founded in 2018, provides technology that supports digital asset trading to financial institutions.
- Its services include liquidity access, direct market access, price discovery, automated execution, reporting, clearing and settlement.
- The fintech announced the funding round Thursday and will use the capital to build out the "institutional-grade infrastructure our clients demand," CTO Ethan Feldman said.
- Justin Schmidt, the former head of digital asset markets at Goldman Sachs, joined Talos as head of strategy in April.
