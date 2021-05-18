Digital asset bank Sygnum will offer custody and banking services for Internet Computer utility tokens, becoming the first bank to do so.
- Holders of ICP will be able to deposit their tokens with Sygnum, which will be followed by the rollout of 24/7 spot trading, options trading and loans against ICP holdings at a later date.
- Incubated and launched by Dfinity on May 7, Internet Computer is described by Sygnum as the “third major blockchain innovation after Bitcoin and Ethereum,” in an emailed announcement Tuesday.
- Founded in 2016, the ambitious project is aimed at offering smart contract functionality at internet speed, creating a "decentralized global computer."
- ICP has listed on a number of exchanges in recent weeks including Coinbase Pro on May 10, initially spiking to $640 before correcting.
- Since May 11, ICP has trended downwards and is sitting at $196.58 at press time, according to CoinMarketCap.
