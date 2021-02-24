Bordier & Cie, a private Swiss bank founded back in 1844, has started offering cryptocurrency services to clients.
- Announced Wednesday, Bordier & Cie clients will be able to buy, hold and trade cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash and tezos.
- The new offering comes via an integration with Sygnum’s B2B digital assets banking platform, which was said to be completed in less than 60 days.
- “We have seen increasing demand from our clients to diversify into alternative asset classes such as digital assets,” said Evrard Bordier, managing partner at Geneva-based Bordier & Cie.
- The digital assets firm will be responsible for custody of private keys for the cryptocurrencies, as well as choice of liquidity providers, anti-money laundering procedures and transaction monitoring.
- Sygnum's Swiss arm holds a banking license in the country, while its Singapore entity holds a capital markets services license.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.