In what's being called a first for Switzerland, a company has been allowed to incorporate for an IPO offering of tokenized shares on a blockchain.

In a press release Wednesday, the firm's adviser Andriotto Financial Services said that Coldrerio, Switzerland-based Overfuture SA's articles of incorporation directly reference "the digital nature of the shares (tokens) and the use of the blockchain as the technology to keep the shareholders registry."

The firm's IPO prospectus indicates an offering of 8,399,000 "common equity share security tokens" on the ethereum blockchain, with smart contracts provided by with EURO DAXX, a digital assets exchange based in the country's "Crypto Valley," Zug. The offering price will be €1.25 ($1.38) per share.

Andriotto Financial Services said the news promises "a huge revolution for the financial industry because blockchain allows [the firm] to launch an IPO and organize secondary market transactions without the involvement of many traditional players as: banks, financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, central depositary systems, notaries, etc."

It is not stated which regulator approved the company for the digital IPO, however the prospectus states that Overfuture is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). CoinDesk has reached out for clarification.

Overfuture has no commercial activities of its own, but focuses on the "strategic objectives and funding" of its Italian subsidiary, WEL s.r.l., –"a software company, specialized in the digitalization of processes by means of IoT, wearable and digital signage technologies," according to LinkedIn.