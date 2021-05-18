Valour, a Swiss digital asset investment firm, is launching exchange-traded products (ETPs) offering exposure to cryptocurrencies from Cardano and Polkadot.

  • The Valour Cardano SEK ETP launched on the Nordic Growth Market Tuesday under the code CH111478796.
  • The Valour Polkadot SEK (CH1114178770) is to follow later this month, according to an announcement Tuesday.
  • The products are fully backed by ADA and DOT purchased by Valour, a Zug-based subsidiary of Canadian decentralized finance (DeFi) asset manager DeFi Technologies.
  • The launches follow similar products by fellow Swiss digital asset manager 21Shares, which launched its DOT product in February and ADA equivalent in April, both on the Swiss SIX exchange. 
  • ADA and DOT have both enjoyed huge increases in price in 2021, surging by over 1,000% and 400%, respectively.

