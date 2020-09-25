The founder and lead market strategist at NorthmanTrader explains how the Fed has boxed itself in and why our fundamental economic capacity fails to grow.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Sven Henrich is the outspoken founder and lead market strategist at NorthmanTrader. Well known for his appearances on CNBC, CNN Business and MarketWatch, Sven is also the host of the Straight Talk podcast.

In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:

The ever-weakening economic cycle

Why the Fed has boxed itself in

Why the asset price bubble is contributing to wealth inequality

How market capitalization-to-GDP reached all-time highs

What the election means for markets