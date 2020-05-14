As the COVID-19 crisis grows, some industries will recover quickly, but some won’t recover at all. In this episode we help you understand which is which.

This is the second in a series of episodes on how the economic crisis is challenging and transforming different industries. NLW looks at:

Movies:

Direct releases are already making more than box office counterparts

AMC is on the verge of bankruptcy (or buyout by Amazon)

Production is on hold; even when it resumes, likely to have strict rules on how it is carried out

Sports:

Depending on your study, between 61% and 72% of people surveyed say they’re unlikely to go to live sporting events even after lockdowns are lifted

Colleges losing $18B+ in sports-related revenue

eSports alternatives surging, with conversations on Twitter up 71%

Advertising:

Industry took eight years to recover from the Great Financial Crisis

Ad spending already down massively in March/April - down 38% in digital, 41% on TV, 45% on Radio, 51% on outdoor.

Education:

Of public schools, only 22% are offering any live instruction

Before crisis, college debt had increased 107% between 2009 and 2019

Since the 1980s, the cost to attend college has grown eight times the growth in wages

Estimates of 15% fewer enrollments and $23 billion in lost revenue