As the COVID-19 crisis grows, some industries will recover quickly, but some won’t recover at all. In this episode we help you understand which is which.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
This is the second in a series of episodes on how the economic crisis is challenging and transforming different industries. NLW looks at:
Movies:
- Direct releases are already making more than box office counterparts
- AMC is on the verge of bankruptcy (or buyout by Amazon)
- Production is on hold; even when it resumes, likely to have strict rules on how it is carried out
Sports:
- Depending on your study, between 61% and 72% of people surveyed say they’re unlikely to go to live sporting events even after lockdowns are lifted
- Colleges losing $18B+ in sports-related revenue
- eSports alternatives surging, with conversations on Twitter up 71%
Advertising:
- Industry took eight years to recover from the Great Financial Crisis
- Ad spending already down massively in March/April - down 38% in digital, 41% on TV, 45% on Radio, 51% on outdoor.
Education:
- Of public schools, only 22% are offering any live instruction
- Before crisis, college debt had increased 107% between 2009 and 2019
- Since the 1980s, the cost to attend college has grown eight times the growth in wages
- Estimates of 15% fewer enrollments and $23 billion in lost revenue
