One hundred million jobs lost and $2.7 trillion in GDP evaporates. Shutdowns lasting 18 to 24 months. NLW looks at the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on key industries.

The second-order effects of the COVID-19 crisis are here, and they’re painful. In this episode of The Breakdown, NLW looks at how COVID-19 is impacting three industries:

Travel and tourism:

  • 100 million in lost jobs expected globally 
  • $2.7 trillion in lost GDP 
  • Airbnb lays of 25% of employees 

Music and concerts:

  • From a record $12.2 billion concert year to a loss of $9 billion
  • Expectations there will be no concerts for up to two years
  • The industry organizing to be included in relief 

Real estate:

  • Commercial real estate expecting 2.5% default rate for the next five-plus years 
  • Negotiations around sales-based payment instead of traditional rent 
  • Residential real estate may have cratering demand but home prices remain up year over year

