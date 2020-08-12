Why the ether supply dust-up was about much more than the supply of ether.

Today on the Brief:

WSJ study finds TikTok was tracking data in a way that broke Android rules

The latest Core Inflation statistics

MicroStrategy stocks pops 10% after cash to bitcoin announcement

Our main discussion: What’s the Ethereum #SupplyGate really about

NLW breaks down:

The historical narratives bitcoiners and ether advocates hold relative to one another

The history of dominant narratives in crypto over the last three years

Why the next bull market is poised for a twin narrative combining bitcoin as a hedge against fiat debasement and DeFi as a money-making sandbox

What happened with #SupplyGate

Why #SupplyGate is as much about narrative competition as it is about the supply of ether