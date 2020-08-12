Why the ether supply dust-up was about much more than the supply of ether.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.
Today on the Brief:
- WSJ study finds TikTok was tracking data in a way that broke Android rules
- The latest Core Inflation statistics
- MicroStrategy stocks pops 10% after cash to bitcoin announcement
Our main discussion: What’s the Ethereum #SupplyGate really about
NLW breaks down:
- The historical narratives bitcoiners and ether advocates hold relative to one another
- The history of dominant narratives in crypto over the last three years
- Why the next bull market is poised for a twin narrative combining bitcoin as a hedge against fiat debasement and DeFi as a money-making sandbox
- What happened with #SupplyGate
- Why #SupplyGate is as much about narrative competition as it is about the supply of ether
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.