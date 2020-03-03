It's 'Super Tuesday' in the U.S., and as Democrats take to the polls to pick their nominee, @nlw polled Twitter to see who the crypto community thought would be best for bitcoin (BTC) and the industry.

Today is Super Tuesday - one of the biggest days of the U.S. election primary season. Increasingly, prediction markets and pollsters suggest it’s coming down to a two-person race between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders (although Mike Bloomberg has insisted he’s staying in).

In this episode, NLW breaks down each candidate in the context of their positions vis a vis cryptocurrency, and looks at the possible role of three other fallen contenders during the rest of the campaign.

As Bernie leads the Twitter poll, the question arises: Do people think Bernie will be good for bitcoin because he shares the same values of prioritizing the little guy over big banks, or because his programs will demand so much quantitative easing (QE) it will send bitcoin to the moon?

Listen and find out.