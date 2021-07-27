Crypto cashback app StormX has secured $9 million in a funding round led by Optimista Capital to support its plans for a debit card and to expand across the U.S. later this year.
- The funding will also be used to make the app interface more user-friendly and make it easy for customers to sign up for the debit card, the firm said.
- StormX said the debit card will launch in the U.S later this year, and then in the rest of the world. The card will offer users in-store rewards in 15,000 locations in partnership with retail and food and beverage companies.
- In June, StormX announced the Portland Trail Blazers will feature StormX advertising patches on their jerseys under a sponsorship deal with the National Basketball Association team.
- The new funding will also be used to hire new employees and to increase athlete and e-sport marketing, the firm said.
Disclosure
