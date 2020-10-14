Stone Ridge Holdings Group announces $50 million in new funding for its digital asset subsidiary as well as significant BTC treasury holdings.
Today on the Brief:
- Bitcoin hashrate at all-time highs
- Record number of large companies lose money during the pandemic
- JPMorgan releases research note on bitcoin
Our main discussion: Stone Ridge Holdings Group discloses $114 million in bitcoin treasury assets.
NLW digs into what Stone Ridge is, why it spun off New York Digital Investments Group (NYDIG) and how the company has quietly built itself into a serious player in the institutional crypto asset space.
