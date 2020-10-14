Stone Ridge Holdings Group announces $50 million in new funding for its digital asset subsidiary as well as significant BTC treasury holdings.

Today on the Brief:

Bitcoin hashrate at all-time highs

Record number of large companies lose money during the pandemic

JPMorgan releases research note on bitcoin

Our main discussion: Stone Ridge Holdings Group discloses $114 million in bitcoin treasury assets.