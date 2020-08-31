The booming stock market is driven by perception of the Federal Reserve’s commitment to high prices and growing individual trading, but how sustainable is it?
Today’s episode of The Breakdown looks at the stories the stock market is trying to tell, including:
- New all-time high in total market capitalization to GDP ratio (higher than dot-com bubble)
- “No precedent for how high” valuations can go
- Fed denies asset bubble; intimates it wouldn’t care about asset bubbles if full unemployment comes with them
- Bezos at $200,000,000,000
- Percentage of stocks traded by individuals reaches all time high of 20%
- Robinhood leads in FTX complaints
- Buffett’s Japan trading firm bet
