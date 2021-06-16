Step Finance, a trading dashboard born out of the Solana hackathon, is aggregating Solana’s decentralized exchanges (DEXs), including automated market maker Raydium, SerumDex and Orca, to give traders faster access to price information.

  • Traders using Step Dashboard will have access to $845 million of liquidity and be able to execute trades quickly at low fees, Step Finance said.
  • “There is currently no single dashboard offering users a simple single entry point to manage their portfolio on Solana,” Step Finance co-founder George Harrap said.
  • The Solana ecosystem is backed heavily by Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO and founder of crypto derivatives exchange FTX, and has been pitched as a faster, cheaper alternative to Ethereum.
  • According to Step Finance, Solana’s SOL token and the STEP token will be made available on the Hong Kong-based exchange AAX.
  • In April, Step Finance received $2 million in funding from Alameda Research and 3 Commas Capital among others.
  • The funding is being used to build the Step Platform to allow users to visualize, analyze, execute and aggregate transactions across all Solana contracts.

