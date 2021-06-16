Step Finance, a trading dashboard born out of the Solana hackathon, is aggregating Solana’s decentralized exchanges (DEXs), including automated market maker Raydium, SerumDex and Orca, to give traders faster access to price information.
- Traders using Step Dashboard will have access to $845 million of liquidity and be able to execute trades quickly at low fees, Step Finance said.
- “There is currently no single dashboard offering users a simple single entry point to manage their portfolio on Solana,” Step Finance co-founder George Harrap said.
- The Solana ecosystem is backed heavily by Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO and founder of crypto derivatives exchange FTX, and has been pitched as a faster, cheaper alternative to Ethereum.
- According to Step Finance, Solana’s SOL token and the STEP token will be made available on the Hong Kong-based exchange AAX.
- In April, Step Finance received $2 million in funding from Alameda Research and 3 Commas Capital among others.
- The funding is being used to build the Step Platform to allow users to visualize, analyze, execute and aggregate transactions across all Solana contracts.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.