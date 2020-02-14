Steemit, the blockchain-based social media platform where users can be paid to curate or create content, is partnering with the Tron Foundation to bring Steem dapps and users to Tron.

The companies announced Friday that Tron and Steem developers will jointly be looking into migrating Steem products and users to the Tron network, and ultimately swapping the STEEM token for a new Tron-based version.

No timeline for this migration was presented.

Steem, which was originally founded by Dan Larimer and Ned Scott, claims to have more than 1 million users, according to a press release.

"Steemit is the original conception of forums meeting cryptocurrency to achieve mass adoption – where cryptocurrency could be distributed as easily as 'likes' and 'upvotes' and this high powered distribution mechanism would bring adoption and appreciation to the currency and the social network," said Scott, who the release described as the former CEO and chairman of Steemit.

Steem's announcement comes the same day that VOICE, the new social media network backed by Larimer, launched in beta on a custom EOSIO network.