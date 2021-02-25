The U.S. state of Wyoming has introduced a bill for the implementation of a system for company filings that uses blockchain technology.
- Under the act, the state would implement a new filing system intended to "use blockchain technology as the the technological framework for the system," by the end of 2021.
- The system would be used by companies to reports, data and other information required by law.
- The filing system would also harness APIs while providing necessary security standards through authenticated digital identities.
- The bill invites consultation with interested parties such as businesses, attorneys and registered agents.
- Wyoming has been working to market itself as a blockchain- and crypto-friendly state in a bid to attract companies in this space.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.