With companies closing, unemployment rising and investors spooked in the age of the pandemic, NLW speaks with Swan BTC co-founder Yan Pritzker about the experience of launching a startup in the hyper-competitive world of Bitcoin.

Yan Pritzker is the CTO and cofounder of Swan Bitcoin, an automated bitcoin-only investing app aiming to be the best on-ramp to bitcoin. He is also the author of "Inventing Bitcoin." 

On this episode, he and NLW discuss:

  • How emigrating from the Soviet Union taught Yan about capital controls 
  • Buying bitcoin at $30 in 2011 
  • Why the type of capital available shapes what type of startups entrepreneurs found
  • Why venture capitals focused investments away from bitcoin 
  • The emergence of a bitcoin-only startup scene 
  • Starting a startup during the COVID-19 crisis 
  • Why bitcoin’s scarcity is its most important property 

