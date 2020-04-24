With companies closing, unemployment rising and investors spooked in the age of the pandemic, NLW speaks with Swan BTC co-founder Yan Pritzker about the experience of launching a startup in the hyper-competitive world of Bitcoin.
Yan Pritzker is the CTO and cofounder of Swan Bitcoin, an automated bitcoin-only investing app aiming to be the best on-ramp to bitcoin. He is also the author of "Inventing Bitcoin."
On this episode, he and NLW discuss:
- How emigrating from the Soviet Union taught Yan about capital controls
- Buying bitcoin at $30 in 2011
- Why the type of capital available shapes what type of startups entrepreneurs found
- Why venture capitals focused investments away from bitcoin
- The emergence of a bitcoin-only startup scene
- Starting a startup during the COVID-19 crisis
- Why bitcoin’s scarcity is its most important property
