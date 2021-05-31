U.K. challenger bank Starling has stopped its customers from sending deposits to cryptocurrency exchanges.
- According to a report from The Telegraph on Saturday, Starling confirmed that it has taken the temporary measure over concerns about "high levels of suspected financial crime with such payment."
- A spokesperson told the newspaper the block would be reversed once additional checks had been put in place.
- The Telegraph writes that users are also complaining on social media about similar blocks by high-street bank Barclays and online bank Monzo.
- When contacted, Barclays denied that it had put any restrictions on payments to crypto exchanges, while Monzo declined to comment, the report said.
