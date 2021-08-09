Standard Chartered is set to offer crypto brokerage services to institutional investors through its Zodia Custody service.
- Zodia Custody plans to offer its brokerage service to institutional investors in Ireland, according to a report Sunday by the Irish Independent.
- The exchange and brokerage service was established as a joint venture between Standard Chartered and wealth-management firm Northern Trust in December last year.
- The firms said at the time that Zodia would provide crypto custody services for bitcoin and ethereum initially with litecoin, bitcoin cash and XRP added later.
- In the U.K., Zodia is one of eight firms to have won registration from the Financial Conduct Authorities authorizing it to offer crypto custody and brokerage services under anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.