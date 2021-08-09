Standard Chartered is set to offer crypto brokerage services to institutional investors through its Zodia Custody service.

  • Zodia Custody plans to offer its brokerage service to institutional investors in Ireland, according to a report Sunday by the Irish Independent.
  • The exchange and brokerage service was established as a joint venture between Standard Chartered and wealth-management firm Northern Trust in December last year.
  • The firms said at the time that Zodia would provide crypto custody services for bitcoin and ethereum initially with litecoin, bitcoin cash and XRP added later.
  • In the U.K., Zodia is one of eight firms to have won registration from the Financial Conduct Authorities authorizing it to offer crypto custody and brokerage services under anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations.

