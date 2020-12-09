Standard Chartered’s fintech investment unit, SC Ventures, and Northern Trust are to launch a U.K.-based cryptocurrency custodian for institutional clients.
- Called Zodia Custody, the new firm is currently pending approval by the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority under local money laundering regulations.
- Once approved, the new company will provide custody services for bitcoin and ethereum, initially, with litecoin, bitcoin cash and XRP to follow.
- These cryptocurrencies were chosen as they account for around 80% of the total assets traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges, according to a Wednesday announcement.
- "We combine the risk management, compliance, governance and security approach of a regulated financial institution with the cutting-edge innovation of crypto asset and key management technologies," said Maxime De Guillebon, Zodia CEO.
- Singapore-based SC Ventures said the launch anticipates greater participation from institutional investors, who so far account for just 9% of crypto asset investments.
- The custody platform will target institutional cryptocurrency holders, as well as family offices and asset managers who want to invest in cryptocurrencies.
- Zodia is expected to begin operating in London in 2021.
