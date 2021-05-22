A Domino’s Pizza franchisee in the Netherlands is offering to pay its employees in bitcoin – appropriately starting on Bitcoin Pizza Day.

  • Staff taking up the option will be able to choose how much of their salary above the minimum wage – which must be paid in euros by law – they wish to receive in bitcoin, according to an announcement Saturday.
  • The franchisee, Immensus Holdings, is Holland's largest with 16 Domino’s stores, and will offer the salary option in partnership with Dutch fiat-to-crypto gateway BTC Direct.
  • The company has over 1,000 internal and external employees who can opt into the scheme.
  • “We work with a lot of young employees. We hear them talking about bitcoin and we want to offer the opportunity to own cryptocurrency,” Immensuus co-owner Jonathan Gurevich said.
  • The news was announced on Bitcoin Pizza Day, which commemorates the first time bitcoin was used as a form of payment when developer Laszlo Hanyecz used 10,000 BTC to pay for two pizzas on May 22, 2010.
  • That amount of bitcoin is worth almost $410 million at time of writing.

