Two automated cryptocurrency services have merged to make trading and investing even easier.
- Stacked, an automated investing startup launched in early 2020, acquired algorithmic trading and signals service Alertatron to further "demystify the investing experience" for novice cryptocurrency buyers, per a release published Friday.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- "The trade execution technology built by Alertatron is extremely robust [...] and will accelerate our technical roadmap for Stacked by at least half a year," CEO Joel Birch said in a statement.
- Since its launch, Stacked has reported over $4 billion in volume, Birch told CoinDesk, with $2 billion of that having been executed in the last two months.
- Stacked closed a $1 million seed round joined by Alameda Research's venture arm and CoinFund in September 2020.
