Payments services company Square will create a new business focused on creating an “open developer platform” to make it easier to provide non-custodial, decentralized financial services, the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey announced in a series of tweets Thursday.

Dorsey tweeted that the still-be-named division’s “primary focus” would be Bitcoin.

He wrote that the initiative, which will be led by Mike Brock, would be “completely in the open.” “Open roadmap, open development, and open source,” Dorsey tweeted. Brock heads the company’s strategic development group.

The new division will differ from Square Crypto in that Square will provide direction as well as funding for its work, Dorsey tweeted. Square Crypto is being developed on the Lightning Development Kit.

Dorsey noted that the company would be establishing Twitter and Github accounts to provide updates on the project.