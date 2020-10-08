Reactions from Bitcoin Twitter and beyond as Square puts 1% of its treasury assets into bitcoin.

A special breaking edition of The Breakdown follows the market’s reaction to Square’s surprise $50 million bitcoin investment.

NLW breaks down the foundations for the investment, including:

2020’s alignment between the bitcoin narrative and structural economic realities

An increase in bitcoin’s perceived resilience

The precedent set by MicroStrategy