Reactions from Bitcoin Twitter and beyond as Square puts 1% of its treasury assets into bitcoin.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublicaiHeartRadio or RSS.

A special breaking edition of The Breakdown follows the market’s reaction to Square’s surprise $50 million bitcoin investment. 

NLW breaks down the foundations for the investment, including:

  • 2020’s alignment between the bitcoin narrative and structural economic realities
  • An increase in bitcoin’s perceived resilience
  • The precedent set by MicroStrategy

He also discusses the market’s reaction, from the (potential) connection to Coinbase’s “apolitical” stance from last week to the notion of Square intentionally setting a framework others can follow. 

