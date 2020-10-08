Reactions from Bitcoin Twitter and beyond as Square puts 1% of its treasury assets into bitcoin.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.
A special breaking edition of The Breakdown follows the market’s reaction to Square’s surprise $50 million bitcoin investment.
NLW breaks down the foundations for the investment, including:
- 2020’s alignment between the bitcoin narrative and structural economic realities
- An increase in bitcoin’s perceived resilience
- The precedent set by MicroStrategy
He also discusses the market’s reaction, from the (potential) connection to Coinbase’s “apolitical” stance from last week to the notion of Square intentionally setting a framework others can follow.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.