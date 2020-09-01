SPiCE Venture Capital has listed its tokenized blockchain fund (SPiCE VC) on Malaysia’s Fusang Exchange as the firm’s director, Tal Elyashiv, turns to Asia in his hunt for token liquidity.
- Elyashiv told CoinDesk that Fusang will introduce SPiCE VC to global investors, family offices and institutions in Asia that the $15 million tokenized fund simply could not reach with its two existing investment platforms: SharesPost and OpenFinance Network.
- Those two U.S. alternative investments portals, which both restrict SPiCE VC trades to the country’s elite accredited investor class, “have not lived up to the promise of a marketplace that is active,” said Elyashiv.
- He blamed low token liquidity on those exchanges' noncustodial format and what he called their "very complicated user interfaces." Fusang, he said, has advantages on both fronts: “They run a full book.”
- Despite Elyashiv's criticism of SharesPost and OpenFinance, SPiCE VC will continue to be listed on them.
- The new listing is SPiCE VC’s latest attempt to pump liquidity into an asset class that seldom trades hands.
- “Liquidity is the number one issue for [investors] in the VC industry,” Elyashiv said. “And we wanted to find a solution for that.”
- SPiCE’s portfolio companies include Securitize, Bakkt and INX Exchange, which this week is proceeding with its long-awaited tokenized public offering.
