Spain’s National Police on Sunday arrested 33 people who allegedly sold illegal medications online and laundered at least part of their €3 million ($3.37 million) profit in virtual currency.
- The busts, conducted against two separate organizations, resulted in the seizure of over 70,000 erectile dysfunction tablets and other drugs that Spain’s health regulators have not approved.
- Police claim one of the organizations’ vendors moved the drugs from a factory in India through Singapore and the United Kingdom before importing them to a Murica garage for distribution.
- In documenting the suspects’ attempts to cover their digital tracks, police said the “purchase of virtual currency stands out.”
- The Murica organization netted vendors at least 3 million euros, authorities said. They alleged the criminals laundered some of those funds through virtual currency, but did not disclose which cryptocurrency.
