The Spanish High Court authorized the extradition of John McAfee, a software magnate-turned-crypto-bull, to the U.S. where he faces tax fraud charges, according to a Reuters report.

  • McAfee, 75, was arrested at Barcelona airport in October on allegations of tax evasion, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
  • McAfee said during an extradition hearing in June that accusations against him were politically motivated.
  • Spanish prosecutor Carlos Bautista called McAfee a tax dodger and dismissed the allegation of political motivation, Reuters said.

Read more: John McAfee Arrested in Spain on US Criminal Charges

