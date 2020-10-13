Spain’s cryptocurrency users may soon have to disclose their holdings to country’s tax agency.
- According to government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero on Tuesday, the Spanish government is drafting legislation that would force cryptocurrency holders to disclose their holdings and any profits if passed.
- The planned bill comes as part of broader legislation aimed at cracking down on tax fraud, Montero said, according to a Reuters report.
Disclosure
