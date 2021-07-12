A series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marking the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” are to be launched on new social platform Niftys.com in partnership with Warner Bros.

The collection features LeBron James and eight Looney Tunes characters from the “Space Jam” sequel ahead of its theatrical release on July 16.

Niftys.com has been launched by Nifty’s Inc. with the aim of bringing digital collectibles to a wider audience. It has backing of $10 million in seed funding. Coinbase Ventures, Topps and NBA Top Shot developer Dapper Labs are among the investors.