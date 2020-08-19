The S&P 500 has recovered to hit new all-time highs but how real is it, and how are leading finance minds interpreting the recovery?

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Today, NLW debuts a new format: “10 Takes in 10(ish) Minutes.” 

In this analysis, he looks at 10 takes surrounding the S&P 500’s return to positive territory on the year, including:

  • Great American comeback
  • Market disconnect and widening inequality 
  • Don’t fight the Fed
  • To the Stoolies go the spoils
  • Stock splits and SPACs
  • It’s Tech vs. everything else
  • Cantillon insiders FTW
  • A new era of global liquidity?
  • You’d have done better with gold
  • You’d have done a lot a lot better with bitcoin

See also: Here Comes the Most Bizarre Bull Market Yet

