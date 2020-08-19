The S&P 500 has recovered to hit new all-time highs but how real is it, and how are leading finance minds interpreting the recovery?
Today, NLW debuts a new format: “10 Takes in 10(ish) Minutes.”
In this analysis, he looks at 10 takes surrounding the S&P 500’s return to positive territory on the year, including:
- Great American comeback
- Market disconnect and widening inequality
- Don’t fight the Fed
- To the Stoolies go the spoils
- Stock splits and SPACs
- It’s Tech vs. everything else
- Cantillon insiders FTW
- A new era of global liquidity?
- You’d have done better with gold
- You’d have done a lot a lot better with bitcoin
