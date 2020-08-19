The S&P 500 has recovered to hit new all-time highs but how real is it, and how are leading finance minds interpreting the recovery?

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today, NLW debuts a new format: “10 Takes in 10(ish) Minutes.”

In this analysis, he looks at 10 takes surrounding the S&P 500’s return to positive territory on the year, including:

Great American comeback

Market disconnect and widening inequality

Don’t fight the Fed

To the Stoolies go the spoils

Stock splits and SPACs

It’s Tech vs. everything else

Cantillon insiders FTW

A new era of global liquidity?

You’d have done better with gold

You’d have done a lot a lot better with bitcoin

See also: Here Comes the Most Bizarre Bull Market Yet