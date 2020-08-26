Coinbit, South Korea’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, has reportedly been seized by police over allegations it faked most of its trading volume.
- According to a report from Seoul Newspaper on Tuesday, local police raided and confiscated the company's Gangnam headquarters and other premises.
- Accused of fraud, the firm's owner, Choi Mo, and other managers are said to have artificially inflated volumes on the exchange by using "ghost" accounts to make fake trades, a practice known as wash trading.
- In its report, Seoul Newspaper said it had been informed by insiders of corruption at Coinbit months ago and that up to 99% of trading volume was "manipulated" on the platform.
- Police allege wash trading at Coinbit had produced over 100 billion won ($84 million) in faked income.
- The newspaper said it had put off reporting its findings until the raids at the request of the Investigation Department of the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
- An accounting firm had reportedly refused to work with the firm after viewing its books.
- Seoul Newspaper said it had seen the books and that 99% of recorded trades could not be associated with deposits or withdrawals.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.