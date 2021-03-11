Fear of a regulatory clampdown in South Africa is driving cryptocurrency startups to look to more friendly environments.
- Some crypto exchanges have already made the decision to go, Bloomberg reported Monday.
- For example, Revix is shifting its head office to the U.K. and also planning a Germany-based location.
- The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is seeking to regulate cryptocurrencies with more power to prosecute fraudsters, Head of Enforcement Brandon Topham told Bloomberg in January.
- The looming changes come after the collapse of Mirror Trading Investments (MTI) in December 2020, which had collected over 23,000 bitcoin from investors before its CEO allegedly fled to Brazil.
- Regulators will focus on better protection for consumers rather than businesses, according to Topham, who added more proposals are expected in coming months.
- Until now, authorities in South Africa have been "incredibly slow in terms of regulation," according to Sean Sanders, CEO of Cape Town-based Revix.
- This stymies growth as customers "arrive at our platform with skepticism," he said.
