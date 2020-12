One of the most popular economics and bitcoin YouTube host joins NLW for a conversation about how to make 2021 better.

Mark Moss is the host of a fast-growing and popular YouTube channel covering economics, bitcoin and more. In this conversation, he discusses why gold, bitcoin and sound money have become even more important in the context of central bank printing gone wild.