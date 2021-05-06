Sotheby’s, established in 1744 in London, is launching its second non-fungible token (NFT) auction.
- In an announcement Thursday, Sotheby’s said the curated auction from June 3-10 will feature “the first NFT ever minted” – Kevin McCoy’s “Quantum.”
- “Universally regarded as the first NFT ever created, Quantum is timestamped 05-03-2014 09:27:34,” Sotheby’s wrote in its announcement.
- Some regard the Bitcoin-based “Colored Coins” as the first NFT.
- The other two works in the Sotheby’s auction are a rare CryptoPunk from 2017 and Anna Ridler’s “The Shell Record” from 2021.
- Bidding will begin at $100 and a portion of the funds raised from the sale will go to the Sevens Foundation, a non-profit supporting digital artists.
- Given that Beeple fetched $69 million in ETH at a Christie’s auction in March, some are expecting lofty returns:
