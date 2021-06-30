Soros Fund Management has cleared its traders to actively trade bitcoin, TheStreet reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
- The approval to trade the leading cryptocurrency was given by CIO Dawn Fitzpatrick, TheStreet said.
This story is developing and will be updated.
