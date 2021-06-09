Some bitcoin miners in the Chinese province of Xinjiang have been ordered to cease operations as the country cracks down on crypto mining.
- The local government of Changji in Xinjiang told miners at the Zhundong Economic Technological Development Park to stop their mining activities, according to a notice "seen and verified" by The Block.
- Subordinate government officials in Zhundong were instructed to end all mining activities under their control by 06:00 UTC June 9.
- The park covers 15,500 square kilometers and houses coal power plants as well as some of the largest crypto-mining facilities in China owing the high availability of coal-powered energy.
- The instruction follows the notice by the China State Council last month calling for a crackdown on bitcoin mining.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.