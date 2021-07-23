The Solana Foundation and two of the network’s leading platforms are putting up $5 million to lure influencers into the world of Web 3.

The Solana Creator Fund is being co-launched with music streaming service Audius and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Metaplex.

Project reps say no creators have been onboarded yet.

The project is aiming to enlist 1,000 artists and musicians with promises of both financial and technical assistance from the Solana Foundation. The amount of money and type of support provided will vary case-by-case, said a project spokesperson.

The arms race for creative projects on speedy blockchain networks appears to be heating up. Ethereum scaling project Polygon announced this week the creation of a new blockchain gaming arm.

Read more about...

AudiusSolana
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.