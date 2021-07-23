The Solana Foundation and two of the network’s leading platforms are putting up $5 million to lure influencers into the world of Web 3.

The Solana Creator Fund is being co-launched with music streaming service Audius and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Metaplex.

Project reps say no creators have been onboarded yet.

The project is aiming to enlist 1,000 artists and musicians with promises of both financial and technical assistance from the Solana Foundation. The amount of money and type of support provided will vary case-by-case, said a project spokesperson.