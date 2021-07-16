SB Northstar, an investment arm of Tokyo-based SoftBank, has agreed to invest $75 million in Block.one’s new subsidiary crypto exchange, Bullish.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SoftBank will purchase 7.5 million shares for $10 each at the time of Bullish’s upcoming SPAC merger. Bullish has been valued at $9 billion.

Bullish, which is backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel and crypto investment firms like Galaxy Digital, is on track to go public by the end of 2021 via a SPAC merger with Far Peak Acquisition. Thomas Farley, former president of the New York Stock Exchange, will become Bullish’s CEO. Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer will serve as chairman.