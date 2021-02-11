Rapper Post Malone and his manager, Dre London, have teamed up with social money platform Fyooz to launch a celebrity beer pong league using non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

According to the announcement, the Celebrity World Pong League NFT will bring recipients the chance to play beer pong against the rapper.

Beer pong is a drinking game that involves players throwing a ping pong ball across a table with the mission of landing it in a glass of beer on the other end. NFTs, meanwhile, are digital tokens that can have different attributes to represent a wide variety of physical goods as well as intangible assets.

“We’re working hard to bring the entertainment business and the crypto community together at Fyooz,” said Dre London. “The different type of entertainment, experiences and innovative NFTs we’re working on can help drive mass adoption and evolve the live entertainment business at the same time.”

To take part in the NFT event, users must hold the FYZNFT token, which will be airdropped to the Fyooz community and will also be available on Uniswap. Fyooz Experience NFTs can be held or traded, the firm said.

Read more: Rapper Lil Yachty Sells Out Social Token in 21 Minutes

The NFT trend is seeing increased interest from celebrities. Actress Lindsay Lohan tweeted about her first digital collectible Wednesday. Lohan said she would donate proceeds from the sale of the token to charities that accept bitcoin. And also on Wednesday, a charity-focused art NFTs project launched with backing from the Winklevoss brothers, Philadelphia 76ers-owner Michael Rubin and DJ Alesso.