Swiss stock exchange SIX has invested in Custodigit, an institutional-grade cryptocurrency custody firm founded by Swisscom and Sygnum in 2018.
- Announced Monday, the investment forms part of an agreement for a new venture in which SIX Digital Exchange will join the other two firms in enabling Swiss banks to offer digital assets to their customers.
- The joint Institutional Digital Asset Gateway, already listed on the SIX website, will provide services including trading, smart order routing and settlement, as well as secure asset storage though Custodigit.
- SIX exchange said the companies plan to launch the first services in the first quarter of 2021, with other capabilities to be added throughout the year.
- “By combining the strengths of Switzerland's leading financial infrastructure providers, we are enabling banks – in Switzerland and beyond – to quickly enter a new financial services era," said Johannes Höhener, the head of fintech at Swisscom.
- Sygnum is a digital asset finance firm with a banking license from Swiss regulator, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority. Swisscom is a major telecoms firm, majority owned by the Swiss government.
