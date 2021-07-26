Singapore residents have more awareness of cryptocurrencies than Australians do, according to the first survey conducted in the city-state for cryptocurrency exchange Independent Reserve.
- Singapore received an Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index (IRCI) score of 63 out of 100 for crypto awareness, a survey conducted by Toluna found. This is the first time the survey has been carried out for Singapore.
- The figure compares with a 2020 reading of 47 for Australia.
- Independent Reserve attributes the higher reading to the country's stable regulatory environment for crypto and the strength of its crypto industry.
- More than 90% of Singaporeans know of at least one cryptocurrency, with bitcoin having the most recognition, the survey found.
- More than 40% own some crypto, though 7% of respondents say it's a scam.
- The survey polled more than 1,000 people.
