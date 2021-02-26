Singapore has used blockchain technology to develop a global standard for verifying COVID-19 test results to speed up clearing local and foreign immigration checkpoints when travelling.
- The city state's Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and Ministry of Health (MOH) have developed a set of digital standards used to issue COVID-19 test results, known as HealthCerts.
- HealthCerts uses blockchain technology to issue trustworthy documents that can be verified independently in an open-source framework, news network CNA reports.
- The test results will be available on the government's digital identity mobile app SingPass.
- Only the individuals' hash – or digital finger print – will be published to the blockchain upon issuance to keep data private, claims the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG).
- The Singaporean government will also look into also using HealthCerts for vaccine certificates.
Disclosure
