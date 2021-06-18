Signature Bank has added stablecoin TrueUSD to its blockchain-based payments platform, Signet.
- The addition allows commercial clients of New York-based Signature Bank to use the coin for instant payments, the company said in a press release.
- Signet is a real-time payments platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is the first such platform approved for use by the New York State Department of Financial Services.
- TrueUSD is backed 1:1 with U.S. dollars, and the collateralization is independently verified by a top U.S. accounting firm. The stablecoin's circulating supply stands at over $1.4 billion.
- Signature Bank added $3.77 billion in deposits in the first quarter, a 51% increase from the previous period, likely spurred by record inflows from digital currency customers.
