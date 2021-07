Signature Bank added $6.3 billion in deposits from digital asset customers in Q2, giving the New York-based bank $18 billion in total assets from these customers, the company revealed in its Q2 earnings call.

The company also said it will offer its first bitcoin-backed loans either this month or early next month.

The deposits by digital asset customers comprised more than half of the $11.6 billion increase in total deposits at the bank in Q2. The figure compares with growth of $4.4 billion in the first quarter 2021.

Subscribe to , By signing up, you will receive emails about CoinDesk products and you agree to our terms & conditions and privacy policy

“It’s stablecoin reserves, it’s OTC desks and institutional traders, digital asset exchanges and blockchain technology and digital miners,” said Signature Bank CEO Joe DePaolo.

Of the $6.3 billion in Q2 deposits from digital asset customers, $3.4 billion were made by digital asset exchanges, $1.9 billion were stablecoin reserves, $600 million were assets deposited by OTC desks and institutional traders and about $300 million “give or take” by blockchain technology and digital miners, DePaolo said.

Signature currently banks five stablecoin issuers, four of which have their money in non-interesting bearing accounts and one of which has its funds in interest-bearing accounts. The bank nearly doubled its non-interest-bearing accounts to $6.14 billion in Q2.

While its rival Silvergate Bank reported Tuesday it had approved extended credit lines of up to $258.5 million for its bitcoin-backed loans product, Signature will extend its first bitcoin-backed loan at the end of July or beginning of August, DePaolo said.