New York-based Signature Bank added $3.77 billion in non-interest bearing deposits in the Q1, likely representing record inflows from digital currency customers.

The non-interest bearing deposit growth was about 51% greater than in Q4 when the bank raked in $2.5 billion of new non-interest bearing deposits. The bank’s total non-interest bearing deposits are $22.5 billion, which is 30.5% of total deposits at the bank.

Cryptocurrency firms are often a rich source of low-cost deposits for the few banks that openly serve the sector. As such, analysts have paid close attention to non-interest bearing deposit growth at Signature because the New York bank doesn’t break out its deposits from digital currency customers.