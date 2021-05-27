The Sichuan Energy Regulatory Office said Thursday it will meet June 2 to discuss crypto mining activities amid China’s nationwide crackdown.
- The energy regulator of the south-western province is required to meet by the country's National Energy Administration, according to Global Times, a newspaper under the Chinese Communist Party's flagship publication, People's Daily.
- Despite a national crackdown on bitcoin mining, some mines in Sichuan are operating as usual, Global Times said, citing unidentified industry insiders.
- Sichuan has been a popular region for bitcoin mining due to its cheap electricity from hydropower during the rainy season.
- Chinese regulators recently stressed that the country would be taking a stricter approach to bitcoin mining, with the People's Bank of China prohibiting financial institutions from providing services to crypto companies.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.