Notice from the Sichuan National Development and Reform Commission and Sichuan Energy Bureau About Cleaning Up and Shutting Down Crypto Mining Projects



Municipal and city governments, the State Grid Corporation of China in Sichuan, Sichuan Energy Investment Group, central electricity companies in Sichuan and provincial state-owned electricity companies:



Based on the provincial government’s 73rd routine meeting and the requirements to crack down on bitcoin mining from the 51st meeting by the Financial and Development Committee of the State Council, we have issued the following:



1. Complete the process to filter out and shut down crypto mining companies



The local governments, with assistance of the State Grid and Sichuan Energy Investment Group, will filter out, clean up and shut down 26 companies that have been inspected and reported as potential crypto mining projects by the Sichuan branch of the State Grid by June 20. The NDRC will monitor the electricity usage and the shutdown, and make daily reports.



2. Carry out self-inspection among electricity companies in Sichuan



Central electricity providers in Sichuan and provincial state-owned electricity companies should investigate their clients and immediately cut off their electricity supply once found to be mining projects during the inspection. The companies should enforce the crackdown issued by the government without any discount and report their inspection results to the NDRC before June 25.



3. A comprehensive cleanup and inspection



Local governments should immediately cast a net to inspect and must immediately close the crypto mining projects found during the inspection. The local governments are required to report the results to the NDRC before June 25. Local governments are not allowed to approve any crypto mining projects.



4. Make clear the responsibilities of the entities that are carrying out the crackdown



Local governments are the ones that are responsible for the crackdown. The local governments must be more aware of their political stance, must guarantee the quality and quantity of the task and must maintain social stability.