Shopify President Harvey Finkelstein announced Monday that his company is now allowing merchants on its platform to sell NFTs directly to their customers.

In his tweets making the announcement, Finkelstein noted that before Shopify’s move, its merchants would have to sell NFTs through a third-party marketplace, forcing them to relinquish control of the sale and the customer relationship.

“Once again we are putting the power back into the hands of merchants and meeting customers how and where they want to buy,” Finkelstein said.

One of the first Shopify merchants to offer NFTs will be the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, which launched an NFT “Legacy Collection” on Monday featuring the franchise’s six world championship rings.